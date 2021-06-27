Suspicion arises as record number of students from Syria, Iraq flows to Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The higher education institutions in Kerala are getting thousands of applications from foreign students, mostly from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. The University of Kerala has till now received around 1042 applications from Syrian students for the courses offered by the university. This was reported by the Times of India.

‘The maximum number of applicants are from Afghanistan and Iraq, and in both cases the admissions is sought mostly for PhD courses. Most candidates seeking admission to PhD courses are college teachers. The university clears their application on the basis of their academic merit and English speaking skills. The other mandatory clearances are done by the ICCR, which in fact sponsors the studies of a large number of foreign students in Indian universities,’ said Professor Sabu Joseph, director of Centre for Global Academics at the university.

Last year, the ICCR had approved applications of 105 foreign students who applied at the Kerala University, but, only 25 students had joined the courses due to Covid-19 pandemic. Many foreign students had applied for the online courses conducted by the university, but they denied the applications.

Many have raised serious concerns about the inflow of students from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.. A monitoring system to check foreign students especially from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan is needed in the state.

The South Indian states had reported several cases related to a terror attack and terror funding. Arms and ammunition were recovered from a forest range in Kerala recently. More than 45 cases of pro-ISIS activities, ranging from online propaganda to travelling abroad with the intention of joining the Islamic State were reported from Kerala. So, a monitoring system to monitor the students arriving in the state is essential to ensure that nothing unusual happens.