18-month-old pet lion confiscated by authorities in Cambodia

Cambodian authorities on Sunday confiscated a pet lion from a house in Phnom Penh after its videos appeared on TikTok.

The lion which was imported from overseas as a cub was being raised by a Chinese national at his residence in Phnom Penh. The lion is now about 18 months old and weighs 70 kg. The lion’s canine teeth and its claws had been removed.

Cambodian authorities launched an investigation about this lion since they noticed it on TikTok in late April.

Environment ministry spokesman Neth Pheaktra told the AFP news agency that, “People have no right to raise rare wildlife as pets.”

Wildlife Alliance, a non-governmental organization, which helped in rescuing the lion tweeted that, “the conditions at a residential home are inappropriate for a wild animal.”

BREAKING: Phnom Penh coalition authorities & @WildlifeRescue confiscate a pet lion. "A male lion will be handed over to the Phnom Tamao Wildlife Conservation and Rescue Center," said Mr. Koam Seiha, Director of Phnom Penh Prey Chey Administration.

The lion eats about 6 kg of raw meat a day. He is now safe and being cared for appropriately at @PhnomTamao . As with every animal in their care, Forestry Administration staff at PTWRC will ensure the lion receives everything he needs.

The seized lion had been moved to Tamao Wildlife Conservation and Rescue Center.