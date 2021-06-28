New Guidelines issued for entering public places

Jaipur: From today onwards, people need to have at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in order to be allowed into public spaces. In a three-layered public-discipline 3.0 order, the state government also provided certain restrictions.

Rajasthan recorded 162 Covid-19 cases and four deaths on Sunday, pushing the state’s infection count to 9,52,129 and death toll to 8,914.

New guidelines:

– Those gyms and restaurants whose staff consists of at least 60 percent of Covid-19 vaccine recipients can remain open for three additional hours from 4 to 7 pm.

– Clubs will be allowed to hold outdoor sports events, while the vaccinated will be allowed to participate in indoor events.

– Government offices can stay open until 6 pm, while business enterprises with vaccinated employees are allowed to stay open for an additional three hours until 7 pm.

– In government offices where the number of staff is less than 25, full staff will be permitted while offices with 25 or more employees will be allowed to open with 50 percent workforce. In such workplaces, where 60 percent of the staff have received the first dose of the vaccine, 100 percent of the staff will be allowed. The office hours will be from 9:30 am to 6 pm.

– The maximum number of guests permitted for weddings will be 40 in marriage gardens, halls, and hotels from July 1 until 4 pm. However, DJs, marriage processions, and marriage feasts are not permitted.

– Places of worship will be allowed to open from 5 am to 4 pm only after the people associated with them have received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

– All public parks will remain open from 5 am to 8 am.

– Mini-buses will be allowed in the city if the driver and operator have at least one dose of the vaccine.

– Private vehicles are permitted from 5 am to 8 pm, from Monday to Saturday.

– The operators of all shops, clubs, gyms, restaurants, malls, and other commercial establishments must vaccinate their staff. Also, they must display the percentage of the staff that is immunized.

– For markets and commercial establishments where at least 60 percent of the workforce has received the vaccine, an additional three hours until 7 pm will be allowed.

– The state will continue to prohibit entertainment functions, educational and cultural events, processions, fairs, and weekly haat markets.

– The weekend curfew will last from 8 pm on Saturday to 5 am on Monday, and the weekday curfew will continue from 8 pm to 5 am.