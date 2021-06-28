Revised bank and other charges to take place from July 1

Many major changes are set to change the motion of your way of business when it comes to driving license and changes in the taxation from July 1, 2021. The service charge for basic savings bank deposits will be changed by the State Bank of India. Prices for LPG cylinders will also be revised. Let’s take a closer look at the changes that are set to take place this July.

The State Bank of India has announced that new revised service charges will be applicable to all SBI account holders beginning July 1, 2021. The new fees will apply to ATM withdrawals, cheque books, money transfers, and other similar transactions. Such accounts will continue to be exempt from the Minimum Balance requirement, implying that the minimum balance for such accounts will be zero.

Every two weeks, the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or kitchen gas is revised. Oil companies adjust their prices in response to market fluctuations, demand and supply gaps, and so on. The government also extended the payment period for the ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ scheme by two months, from June 30 to August 31.

You will no longer need to visit your Regional Transport Office (RTO) to obtain your learner’s permit. The new system will go into effect on July 1st. After completing the driving course and meeting the required criteria, one can obtain a permanent driving licence from a designated driving school.