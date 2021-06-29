Breaking News: Six injured after a huge fire and explosion near Elephant & Castle station

On Monday, more than 100 firefighters tackled a fire under a railway arch in London’s Elephant and Castle, which injured six people and disrupted trains. Witnesses reported hearing ‘an explosion, and videos posted on social media show a fireball erupting from a car garage that was already aflame.

Residents were warned to stay indoors and close windows as thick, black smoke billowed across the railway tracks. Sara Scarpa, 25, lives in the adjacent building Hurlock Heights and says the explosions were heard and seen from her window. ‘Upon opening the window we smelt something very strong and heard people shouting. The smoke [was] dying down a little… we heard an explosion’, she said. Martin Bobrowski, a builder working opposite the station, saying the fire smelled ‘like burning electrical wires.’ Thameslink services from London Blackfriars will not run for the rest of the day due to Network Rail’s cancellation.

Sadiq Khan, London’s mayor, expressed his condolences to ‘all those affected by this very serious fire’ and thanked the emergency services for their efforts on the scene. According to James Ryan of the London Fire Brigade, the first firefighters at the scene found flames spreading from a car garage to several cars and an adjacent telephone box. Later, it spread to three other commercial buildings. By just before 4 pm, the situation was under control. Six people were treated for injuries, and one was taken to hospital, said the London Ambulance Service.