Country extends flight ban on seven countries including India

Manila: Another country extended the flight ban imposed on India. Philippines have extended the ban imposed on passengers from seven countries including India until July 15. The extended travel ban covers passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Oman, and the UAE. This was announced on Tuesday by Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

‘This is a proactive measure amid the implementation of international border control because of Covid-19 Delta variant. There are OFWs who will also go to some places there. They are not prohibited but they should be careful,’ Roque said. This is the fourth time the country has extended travel restrictions on India and the six other countries. The travel ban on India was first imposed on April 29.

Outbound passengers including overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) will be allowed to travel to these 7 countries. Also, Filipinos stranded in these 7 countries will be allowed to return home.