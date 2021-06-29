Emirates Airlines announces new travel rules for passengers

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines, announced a new set of travel rules for passengers. travelling to Colombo in Sri Lanka.

Emirates announced that passengers wishing to fly to Colombo, Sri Lanka, from the GCC countries will not be accepted for travel starting Wednesday, June 30.

‘Effective June 30 until July 13, customers will not be accepted for travel on Emirates to Colombo, if they have been in the following countries for the past 14 days: UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait. This restriction does not apply to customers who have transited in the above countries without leaving the airport’s transit area, the airline said.