India’s pride – Asia’s longest high-speed track

The Central Government launched Asia’s longest high-speed test track at Pithampur, Indore, on Tuesday. Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises virtually inaugurated the 11.3km-long High-Speed Track (HST) of the National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX).

The new high-speed test track is oval-shaped and 16 metres wide, with four separate lanes, and is considered the longest in Asia and the fifth-largest in the world.

High-Speed Track is the heart of any proving ground for the auto sector. Today, inaugurated the longest high-speed track in Asia at Indore. A proud moment for India and a key initiative in realising PM Shri @narendramodi 's vision of #AatmaNirbharBharat pic.twitter.com/lTnaz0ppQv — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 29, 2021

According to the most recent updates, the new facility would ensure that vehicles can be inspected and assessed in India rather than being transported outside. More intriguingly, this high-speed track allows automobiles from other countries to be examined as part of the testing process.

This was intended for neutral speeds of up to 250 kmph and a maximum speed of up to 375 kmph on curbs, with no maximum speed limit on the straight patch. One notable aspect about this track is that its 0% longitudinal slope makes it an open-air test laboratory for the exact assessment of vehicle performance.

According to the Central Government, the test track is available to all types of vehicles, and the facility will be used for commercial events such as product debuts, supercar racing, and dealer activities.

Furthermore, NATRAX claimed that Volkswagen, FCA (Stellantis), Renault, Peugeot, and Lamborghini have expressed interest in using this facility.