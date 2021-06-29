‘One Nation, One Ration Card’: Apex court issues directions

New Delhi: The Supreme court of India asked all states and Union territories to implement the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme by July 31. A bench comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice MR Shah of the Supreme Court of India issued the directions on a plea submitted by activists Harsh Mander, Anjali Bhardwaj and Jagdeep Chhokar, through advocate Prashant Bhushan. The applicants urged the court to ensure that migrant workers are not deprived of ration and food security, and they should also be able to travel back to their homes at nominal cost.

The apex court also issued a slew of directions, asking the central government to distribute dry ration among migrant workers free of charge until the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation decreases. The court also asked Union government to develop a national portal in consultation with National Informatics Centre (NIC) to register unorganized and migrant workers by July 31.

The ‘One Nation, One Ration’ scheme, launched by the Union government allows all eligible ration card holders or beneficiaries – covered under the NFSA (National Food Security Act) – to access their ration from anywhere in the country.