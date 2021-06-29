‘Say cheese!’: Today is National Camera Day

The origin of Camera Day is unknown, but today it is celebrated to honor the camera and the photographers who have left their indelible mark in history. In all its forms, the camera is honored. The device has become a major part of our lives.

Professionals are of course more aware of its significance and importance. Nevertheless, the camera’s influence has transcended color, caste, religion, and region for many years now.

Story of cameras:

Even before photography, there was the camera. In the early days of photography, the camera obscura was simply a darkened box with a convex lens or aperture for projecting an image of an external object onto a screen.

Eventually, cameras evolved into bulky and large devices that could capture images using silver salts. The first modern photographic camera was Alphonse Giroux’s daguerreotype camera that was developed in 1839.

Currently, cameras are as small as pens and can fit in your pocket. There are also special ones that cannot be detected.

In the digital age, cameras have evolved into high-tech devices that can do multiple tasks. Today, taking photos is one of the easiest activities in the world, while social media offers users and professionals multiple platforms for displaying their work.

Timeline of cameras:

– In the 11th-17th centuries, Camera Obscura was widely used before the invention of the photographic process, according to historians.

– In 1825, French scientist Joseph Nicéphore Niépce invented print, which required eight hours of exposure to light to create an image. It was known as the heliograph.

– In 1839, Louis Jacques Daguerre invented the Daguerreotype camera. It became the first commercially successful photographic process for creating a permanent image on a metal plate.

– Around 1900, the first mass-marketed camera became available for the public.

– In the 1980s and 1990s, cameras entered the digital age when companies started to develop devices that stored images electronically.

– By 2000, we had cameras on our mobile phones.

Irrespective of the device you use, there’s no better way to celebrate Camera Day today than to take some fun and creative shots at the comfort of your home or even when you are out.