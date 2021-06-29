SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 released for preliminary exam

New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released admission cards for the Junior Associate Recruitment Examination (customer support & sales). The call letter/admit card for the SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam is now available for download on the bank’s official website.

For the convenience of the applicants, a direct link to check and download the SBI Clerk Admit Card is also provided below:

Direct Link: SBI Clerk Prelims Call Letter 2021

How to download the SBI Clerk call letter?

Candidates can check and obtain the SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam Admit Card 2021 by following the methods outlined below:

1. Visit the bank’s official website.

2. Navigate to the Careers tab, it will take you to a new page.

3. Click on the SBI Clerk admission card notification available on the page, it will redirect to the login page.

4. To view your admission card, enter your username, date of birth/password, and security code and click login.

5. Download your admission card and print it out for future reference.

Candidates must note that the SBI Clerk Admit Card has been published for everyone except those who applied for ‘Ladakh’ and ‘Leh and Kargil Valley under special drive,’ since the recruitment for these two regions has been halted till further notice.