Suzanne’s comment ‘You look 21’ wins hearts

New Delhi: Actor Hrithik Roshan shared a new picture of himself and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan was among the first to comment on it. She wrote that the actor appears to be defying his age.

Hrithik posted a bare-chested picture of himself and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan wrote, ‘U look 21.’ On Instagram, Hrithik’s post received more than 2.2 million likes. Susanne’s comment earned more than 900 likes as well. In the picture, Hrithik is wearing sunglasses, a cap, and a grey scarf.

He captioned the picture, ‘Good catch Posted @withregram • @hrithikroshanzone @hrithikroshan #hrithik #hrithikroshan #Bollywood.’ Anil Kapoor was among the first to respond. He wrote, ‘Constantly raising the bar.’ Fire emojis were pasted by Piyush Bhagat.

After getting married in 2000, Susanne and Hrithik divorced in 2014. They both have two children together – Hrehaan and Hridaan. After their divorce, however, they continue to be friends and often take family vacations and go on outings with their sons.

Hrithik had announced last week the return of his popular franchise Krrish. ‘The past is done. Let’s see what the future brings. #15YearsOfKrrish #Krrish4,’ Hrithik Roshan tweeted in a 13-second video clip that showed him in his superhero avatar.