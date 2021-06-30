DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Injured Serena limps out of Wimbledon in tears

Jun 30, 2021, 01:22 pm IST

The sixth seed from the United States, a seven-time winner vying for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title, was visibly in discomfort early in the opening set on a slick Centre Court and walked off for treatment when leading 3-2. Williams returned after a long break, but her sorrow was palpable as she grimaced and brushed away tears before preparing to serve at 3-3 after Sasnovich leveled the match.

The 39-year-old dropped to the turf, sobbing, before being assisted off the court. She had been ahead 3-1 before the injury. ‘Brutal for @serenawilliams, but it’s really slick out there on center court. It’s not simple to move around out there,’ Andy Murray of the United Kingdom observed on Twitter.

Eight-time men’s singles winner Roger Federer expressed surprise at Williams’ departure and expressed concern over the surface. After a misstep, his first-round opponent Adrian Mannarino of France also had to withdraw due to a knee injury.

‘I do feel it feels a tad more slippery maybe under the roof. I don’t know if it’s just a gut feeling. You do have to move very, very carefully out there. If you push too hard in the wrong moments, you do go down,’ Federer said.

shortlink
Jun 30, 2021, 01:22 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button