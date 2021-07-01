21st century will be the ‘techade’: Digital India marks six years

New Delhi: The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, said on Thursday combining data and demographic dividends with India’s proven tech prowess provides a massive opportunity for the country. India is also conscious of its responsibilities as a data powerhouse, Modi said at a virtual event marking the completion of six years of Digital India. Modi noted that all aspects of data protection are being worked on.

Data and demographic dividends represent a huge opportunity for India – together we can make this decade India’s tech era, PM Modi said. Modi attended a videoconference with beneficiaries of various Digital India schemes, including Diksha, eNAM, eSanjeevani software solution for telemedicine, DigiBunai, PM SVANidhi.

During the pandemic, the Prime Minister spoke of the critical role that technology played in ensuring continuity of education, access to healthcare, and other citizen services. The digital solutions India developed during the COVID-19 pandemic are being recognized globally, he said, adding that the contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu, contributed significantly to the containment of the epidemic. ‘The country has made rapid progress in its adoption of technology during its six-year Digital India program’, said the Prime Minister.