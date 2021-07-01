Twitter outage: Netizens retaliate with memes

On Thursday morning, thousands of netizens reported a Twitter outage. Several users took to Twitter and reported that they were unable to load tweets, view profiles, or expand threads on the microblogging platform. Similarly, some users have reported that while their ‘Home’ page displayed Tweets, when they clicked on them or the user’s profile, an error message was displayed.

As per Downdetector, Twitter has been down since 7:03am IST for Indian users. Many users have reported problems loading tweets after the period. Despite this, the Twitter outage is not just affecting Indian users and is being reported worldwide. A greater number of users (81%) are experiencing the glitch on the desktop site, while fewer are experiencing it on Android (17%) and iOS devices (3%).

Why are we all coming to twitter to find out if #twitterdown? pic.twitter.com/ylkOkkXvbR — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) July 1, 2021

Good Morning ? I guess twitter is down rn ? pic.twitter.com/bI0pW9JAcJ — KyloBlox (@SayKylo) July 1, 2021

is Twitter down? I can't access my own profile ? pic.twitter.com/XlJ8c19s6g — Purple Neko Ammy (@PurpleNekoNeko) July 1, 2021

Twitter outage: Netizens react

Upon learning of the outage, Twitter users began trending ‘Twitter Down’ to share details about their problems. Several users were receiving the same message – ‘Something went wrong, but don’t worry – it’s not your fault’, which Twitter has displayed for affected accounts.