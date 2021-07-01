DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest NewsIndiaNEWSTechnologyInternationalLife StyleMobile Apps

Twitter outage: Netizens retaliate with memes

Jul 1, 2021, 10:24 am IST

On Thursday morning, thousands of netizens reported a Twitter outage. Several users took to Twitter and reported that they were unable to load tweets, view profiles, or expand threads on the microblogging platform. Similarly, some users have reported that while their ‘Home’ page displayed Tweets, when they clicked on them or the user’s profile, an error message was displayed.

 

As per Downdetector, Twitter has been down since 7:03am IST for Indian users. Many users have reported problems loading tweets after the period. Despite this, the Twitter outage is not just affecting Indian users and is being reported worldwide. A greater number of users (81%) are experiencing the glitch on the desktop site, while fewer are experiencing it on Android (17%) and iOS devices (3%).

Twitter outage: Netizens react 
Upon learning of the outage, Twitter users began trending ‘Twitter Down’ to share details about their problems. Several users were receiving the same message – ‘Something went wrong, but don’t worry – it’s not your fault’, which Twitter has displayed for affected accounts.

