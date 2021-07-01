Follow Covid rules, lead by example: PM Modi to ministers

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked his Council of Ministers to set a superb example by strictly adhering to COVID-19 safety measures. The ministers were asked to create a climate where people would stick to safety measures and not hesitate to get vaccinated.

Reports say Prime Minister Modi told the ministers that vaccination should be prioritized on a war footing, highlighting that the fight against Covid is not over yet. PM Modi asked them to ensure projects for which they laid the foundations are completed on time and inaugurated by them.

Prime Minister Modi sought suggestions from the Union Council of Ministers on how to speed up economic growth in the post-pandemic period at the meeting. They were asked to ensure that their respective ministries operate on a ‘mission mode’. The Prime Minister asked his ministerial colleagues to prepare facts and figures to counter the charges made by the Opposition.

The meeting lasted nearly five hours, during which VK Paul, the health division’s member of NITI Aayog, discussed the pandemic. According to PM Modi, people must stay vigilant in order to contain the spread of the virus. He added that an atmosphere should be created where everyone remains vigilant while strictly following Covid protocols and gets vaccinated to eliminate the possibility of a third wave.