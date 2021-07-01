Yoga Guru must provide original Allopathy statement to SC

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court asked yoga guru Baba Ramdev to submit his original statement against allopathy and modern medicine. An SC bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana told Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Baba Ramdev, that the entire matter was not on record and requested for the original statement made by the yoga guru against allopathy. In accordance with reports, Mukul Rohatgi assured the SC bench comprising Justices A. S Bopanna, Hrishikesh Roy, and CJI NV Ramana that he would file the original video along with the transcript.

Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Baba Ramdev at the SC, pointed out that he was a public figure who promoted yoga and Ayurveda. At the event, he said that Baba Ramdev had read out a WhatsApp message that he had received and that he clarified that he had not criticized the doctors. According to Mukul Rohatgi, the allopathic doctors opposed Patanjali when it brought ‘Coronil’ to the market in 2020.

Read more: World’s oldest man, 112 years old, from Puerto Rico

Baba Ramdev is facing charges under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Sections 188 (disobedience to a public servant’s order), 269 (negligent act likely to cause an infection of disease dangerous to life), and 504 (provocation of breach of the peace) of the IPC have been invoked. Ramdev, whose alleged statements led to a nationwide debate over the Allopathy versus Ayurveda issue, withdrew his statements on May 23 after receiving a letter from Harsh Vardhan, who had described his remarks as “inappropriate”. The yoga guru has asked the FIRs on the issue to be merged and transferred to Delhi. In an interim measure, he has asked that the criminal investigation be stayed.