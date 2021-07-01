World’s oldest man, 112 years old, from Puerto Rico

In today’s Guinness World Records, Emilio Flores Márquez, who lives in Puerto Rico, is officially now the oldest living male in the world (with a confirmed age of 112 years and 326 days). Márquez was born on August 8, 1908, in Carolina, Puerto Rico. He is the second oldest of 11 children born to Alberto Flores Melendez and Margarita Márquez-Garcia.

Emilio started helping his father on the sugarcane farm at a very young age. He was often responsible for watering and loading sugarcane onto wagons. As the eldest son in his family, he was also responsible for carrying out household chores and caring for his nine siblings. Farming became the main means of supporting his family as he continued to devote his life to it.

Emilio was married to Andrea Perez for 75 years, but she passed away in 2010. During their time together, they formed a beautiful family of four children, two of whom are still alive and well. Now, he has five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.??Currently, he lives in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, where he is cared for by two of his children, Tirsa and Millito. Emilio underwent surgery to implant a pacemaker when he was 101 years old. Even at his advanced age, he shows strength and good health. Although he has lost nearly all of his hearing, he still enjoys life.

He is fondly known as ‘Don Millo’ and believes that to live happily, one must have an abundance of love and live without anger. Emilio celebrated his life-long achievement with his family and friends by receiving his Guinness World Records title certificate in his home. His family is excited to share this experience with him. Robert Young, a senior consultant for gerontology at Guinness World Records, examined the evidence for the oldest living person (male).

Dumitru Com?nescu (b. November 21, 1908) was the previous oldest living man recognized by Guinness World Records. He held the record for less than one month before he passed away on June 27, 2020, at the age of 111 years, 219 days. After his death, Guinness World Records received evidence supporting Emilio, who was born three months before Dumitru.

Jeanne Calment (France) is the oldest person ever to have lived, reaching the age of 122 years and 164 days. Jikoemon Kimura (Japan) was the oldest person alive when he passed away on June 12, 2013, aged 116 years and 54 days. Kane Tanaka (Japan, born January 2, 1903) is the oldest living person (female). In February 2020, her record was confirmed at the age of 117 years and 41 days. Her current age (as of today) is 118 years and 179 days and she resides in Fukuoka, Japan.