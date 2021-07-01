Breaking News – Right on target: Afghan air strikes kill militants

Kabul: Afghan airstrikes killed 33 militants during an aerial strike in theBalkh province’s Kaldar and Shortepa districts, an army spokesperson said on Thursday.

Following a tip, the fighter jets targeted Taliban gatherings in parts of the restive districts on Wednesday afternoon, killing 33 insurgents and injuring 19, according to Xinhua. Huge quantities of arms and ammunition were also destroyed during the air raids. Taliban militants are reportedly in control of more than 70 districts since the start of the withdrawal of US-led forces from Afghanistan on May 1.