IMD predicts severe heat wave for a week

New Delhi: The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted severe heat wave conditions in several states for a week. ‘Severe heat wave’ condition will continue in the national capital, Haryana and west Rajasthan for the next six-seven days with the possibility of the mercury breaching 40 degrees Celsius every day. Lack of rainfall and hot winds blowing from Rajasthan was behind the severe weather condition,’ said the weather bulletin issued by IMD.

IMD also informed that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Delhi, Rajasthan, and west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab during the next one week. IMD also predicted widespread rainfall in Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim and North-eastern states during next 6-7 days.