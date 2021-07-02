Delhi airport reports increase in domestic air passenger traffic since mid-May

New Delhi: In an official statement, Delhi International Airport (DIAL) said that domestic passengers increased by more than three times between mid-May and June-end.

In June this year, the most who flew were in the ‘visiting family and friends’ category (48 percent), which was followed by ‘vacation’ (25 percent) and ‘business travelers’ (19 percent), the statement mentioned.

However in 2019 June, around 44 percent of flyers were vacationers, while 41 percent were of the ‘visiting family and friends’ category, the DIAL added.

‘Delhi airport has witnessed over three times rise in domestic passenger numbers from around 18,000 per day in mid of May 2021 to over 62,000 per day at the end of June 2021,’ said the DIAL.

The number of international travelers also increased from nearly 4,500 per day in mid-May to nearly 7,500 per day by June-end, the report noted.

India’s aviation sector has been badly affected by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which is receding currently but was at its peak in April and May.

Currently, airlines are not allowed to operate more than 50 percent of their pre-Covid domestic flights.