India-UAE Flights: Emirates Airlines makes important announcement

Dubai: Emirates Airlines has informed that all passenger flights from India to UAE will remain suspended until further notice. The national air carrier of Dubai announced this on Friday. Also, all passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE. Only, UAE nationals, UAE Golden Visas holders and diplomats will be exempted from this.

Earlier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation ( DGCA) in India had extended the suspension on commercial passenger flights from and to India till July 31. Yesterday, the UAE government had prohibited its citizens from travelling to the countries which the UAE had recently banned from entry. This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA). As per the new order, UAE citizens are prohibited from travelling to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa and Nigeria.

Earlier in June, Etihad Airways had announced the extension of flight suspensions from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka until July 21.