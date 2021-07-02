Lashkar commander among 5 killed, Indian Army jawan martyred in encounter

Pulwama: Five terrorists including a district commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an encounter with soldiers on Friday in Hanjin area in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. An Indian Army jawan, identified as Hawaldar Kashi of 44 Rashtriya Rifles also martyred in the encounter.

‘District commander of #proscribed #terror outfit LeT Nishaz Lone @ Khitab & 01 #Pakistani terrorist amongst total 5 killed #terrorists in #Pulwama #encounter. A big success: IGP Kashmir,’ tweeted Jammu and Kashmir police.

Also Read: Breaking News: BSF shoots suspected Pakistani drone which attempted to enter Indian territory

Security forces launched a search operation in the area after getting specific inputs about the presence of militants. The search operation turned into an encounter as militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated. One of the militant is identified as Nishaz Lone, the commander of LeT. The identities of other militants could not be ascertained. The operation is underway and further details are awaited.