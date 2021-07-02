Mango politics : Can it sweeten the bitter rivalry between BJP and TMC?

Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been making harsh accusations against each other since the Bengal assembly elections, now in a sweet gesture, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sent mangoes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also sent the famous Bengal mangoes to Home Minister Amit Shah, and other politicians. This is referred to as the TMC leader’s mango politics.

Mamata Banerjee has sent politicians Bengal’s famous Snow Sagar, Laxman Bhog, and Malda mangoes. Mamata began this practice ten years ago when she first became the Chief Minister of Bengal in 2011. Mamata has sent mangoes to President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress Working President Sonia Gandhi, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in addition to Modi and Shah.

In an interview with Akshay Kumar last year, Narendra Modi discussed his relationship with Mamata Banerjee. According to him, ‘Despite the fact that Mamata and I are electoral rivals, we have a great working relationship. Didi picks out a kurta for me every year and sends it to me. She knows how much I enjoy Bengali sweets, so she gives them to me.’