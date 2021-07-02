National capital cools down – Rain and thunderstorm bring relief

New Delhi: A light rain with thundershowers hit several parts of the national capital on Friday evening, bringing relief to the ongoing severe heatwave. Delhi has been suffering from scorching heat due to temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius.

Senior IMD official Kuldeep Srivastava said on Wednesday that the heatwave in the national capital is likely to continue, but most likely there will be light rainfall on July 2 and 3.

#WATCH Rain in parts of Delhi brings relief from soaring temperature Visuals from Chanakyapuri pic.twitter.com/xN3D5tQXTJ — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2021

On Thursday, the regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in New Delhi predicted thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) among adjoining areas.

‘Thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi & NCR (Badurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida), Gannaur, Sonipat, Assandh, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Hansi, Meham, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Loharu, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Palwal (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Jajau, Agra (U.P.), Viratnagar, Khairthal, Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours,’ it had said.

Delhi’s mercury rose to 43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which was the highest this year, and the weather agency classified it as the first day of a heatwave this season.