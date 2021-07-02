Shashi Tharoor: ‘Pogonotrophy’, a cheeky swipe at PM Modi’s facial hair

Former Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is known for entertaining social media with his astonishing vocabulary, is back with a new word and a rather cheeky take on Narendra Modi’s growing beard during the Coronavirus pandemic. Pogonotrophy is the new word in Dr. Tharoor’s dictionary.

Taking to Twitter Thursday evening, the MP told his followers that a note he had learned from his economist friend Rathin Roy. Responding to a user who was waiting for Tharoor to share some lesser-known intriguing words. ‘Pogonotrophy is the cultivation of beards, as in the prime minister’s pogonotrophy has been a pandemic concern…’ wrote a former UN Under-Secretary-General.

My friend Rathin Roy, the economist, taught me a new word today: pogonotrophy, which means "the cultivation of a beard". As in, the PM's pogonotrophy has been a pandemic preoccupation… https://t.co/oytIvCKRJR — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 1, 2021

Read more: Koo publishes first social media compliance report, removes over 1200 posts

Tharoor’s sarcastic remarks came in the middle of a discussion about Prime Minister Modi’s growing beard. Many people have put forward their own interpretations and theories about PM Modi’s changed appearance. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister’s appearance has changed dramatically. Prime Minister Modi has now become the talk of the town with everything from a well-groomed beard to a next vandyke willow.