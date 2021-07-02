State elections round the corner- CM resigns

Uttarakhand: In a major development in Uttarakhand politics, CM Tirath Singh Rawat has resigned from his position. Changing the CM twice a year has caused a big churn in the Uttarakhand BJP. Trivendra Singh Rawat had been sworn in as CM of Uttarakhand in 2003, a year before he finished his term.

Uttarakhand will hold assembly elections in the next six to seven months. Only four months have passed since Tirath Singh Rawat took office as chief minister. According to reports, the next CM will be an MLA and not an MP, as Tirath Singh was. There will be a meeting of MLAs who will choose the next Chief Minister rather than the party leadership. According to sources, the Cabinet could also be reshuffled.

Tirath Singh Rawat was summoned suddenly to Delhi on Wednesday, fueling speculation about a possible change of guard in the state. He met with top BJP leaders including party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In March, Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned, making way for Tirath Singh Rawat, who was then the Uttarakhand BJP chief. He resigned 10 days before the end of his fourth year in office. After his resignation, Trivendra Singh Rawat thanked the party for providing him with the opportunity to lead the government.

Changing CMs in Uttarakhand

Both the BJP and the Congress that have ruled the hilly state since 2000 have often changed the chief ministers, resulting in their electoral losses in subsequent elections. In 2002, Nityanand Swami, the State’s first CM, was replaced by Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Upon coming to power, Congress chose Narayan Dutt Tiwari – who served his full term. Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri and Ramesh Pokhriyal were BJP chief ministers in 2007, 2009, and 2011. Following the 2013 Kedarnath flash floods, Congress replaced CM Vijay Bahuguna with Harish Rawat, which resulted in its loss in 2017. Elections will be held in Uttarakhand again in 2022.