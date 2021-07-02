Breaking News: Bollywood actress summoned for alleged forex violation of Rs 1.5 crore

The Enforcement Directorate summoned Bollywood actress Yami Gautam in Mumbai on Wednesday for alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Her bank account had foreign exchange transactions worth Rs 1.5 crore, according to investigations.

Sources said that Ms. Gautam, 32, was summoned earlier, but she could not appear before the agency. According to sources, the investigation is being conducted under the Foreign Exchange Management Act. A month ago, Yami Gautam married film director Aditya Dhar. The last time she appeared on screen was in Puneet Khanna’s Ginny Weds Sunny.

Read more: Pakistani drone spotted over Indian mission, India files complaint

In the film, which released on Netflix a few months ago, she shared screen space with Vikrant Massey. In addition to Bala, Yuddham, Badlapur, Sanam Re, Kaabil, and Uri: The Surgical Strike, she has also starred in several other movies. In her debut Bollywood film Vicky Donor, she starred alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.