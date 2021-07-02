Pakistani drone spotted over Indian mission, India files complaint

Islamabad: A Pakistani drone was spotted flying over the Indian High Commission in Islamabad last week, a major breach of security. A Pakistani drone was seen hovering over the Indian mission in Islamabad hours before the twin explosions at the Jammu Air Force Station, according to sources. According to Pakistan, this is a direct intimidation tactic and a violation of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties of 1969. Under the Vienna Convention, diplomatic missions and airspace above such regions are protected from material breaches.

Over the drone sighting near the Indian Mission in Islamabad, India has lodged a complaint with the Pakistani government. The drones were sighted during an event in the mission. ‘They don’t have any drones of their own; they buy them from China and Turkey. The Armenian and Azerbaijani conflict is being repeated. They need a kick to wake them up. In Balakot we gave them a kick and they kept quiet. But they just refuse to learn. For 30 years they tried terrorist warfare and now they have come up with a cheap solution. How can we react to this defensively? We have to hit back. This nonsense has to be put to an end’, said Major General G. D. Bakshi.

Drone sightings in J&K reached a crescendo on June 27 after multiple blasts occurred in the technical area of the Jammu airbase. Two blasts were heard within five minutes, injuring two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel. So far, the investigation has called the attacks a ‘well-planned conspiracy’ to target national aerial assets and threaten the national security of the country. In the aftermath of the Jammu airbase attack, three more drone activities were reported in the UT on June 29-30 near Jammu’s vital security installations. Indian Army spotted the first drone at 9.23 PM on Monday near Miran Sahib’s Kharian area after which a second drone was spotted at 4.40 AM near crucial installations of the Indian Army in Kaluchak area of Jammu. At 4.52 AM, a third sighting was spotted near an important IAF installation.

Read more: ‘Colocasia leaf rolls’ part of AYUSH’s collection of traditional food recipes

The Border Security Force (BSF) spotted another Pakistan drone entering the Indian territory at the International Border (IB) in the Arnia area of the Jammu district on July 2. The drone’s movement shifted towards Pakistan after BSF troops fired 5-6 rounds of ammunition. The increase in drone attacks comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the first high-level meeting since the abrogation of Article 370 with J&K’s political parties.