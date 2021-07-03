20 missing in landslides due to heavy rain: Video

Tokyo: At least 20 people have been reported missing in landslides due to heavy rain in Atami city in Japan. Several homes were swept away in the landslide that occurred on Saturday at 10.30.

As per reports, the area witnessed record heavy rains in the last 48 hours. Local authorities issued an alert for flood and sediment-related disasters -debris flow, landslide and slope failure. The local government has sought military assistance to handle rescue operations.

Also Read: Krishna water crisis: Cops take charge of dams as issue escalates

According to the Japanese meteorological agency, rains are expected to continue in several areas of Japan in the next two days. The railway companies had suspended bullet trains between Tokyo and Osaka due to the heavy rain, while other local trains in rain-affected areas were also halted.