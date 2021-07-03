Celebrate this year’s World Chocolate Day 2021 with Sanjeev Kapoor’s enticing recipe

There is nothing better than chocolate on a bad day, and honestly, none of us really needs an excuse to stuff our faces with this delectable treat. Throughout the world, July 7 is celebrated as World Chocolate Day and International Chocolate Day, which allows people to indulge in this nectar and product of the cacao plant guilt-free. Souffle is usually made with simply eggs, flour, sugar and milk, however, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has a delicious, chocolatey version that is something one must definitely try at least once in their life.

Sanjeev Kapoor’s easy and quick chocolate souffle recipe won’t take you more than an hour from preparation to cooking, and it’s the perfect way to celebrate World Chocolate Day.

Ingredients for Chocolate Soufflé Recipe

Dark Chocolate grated – 250 grams

Refined Flour – 3/4 tablespoon

Refined flour (maida) – 1/2 cup

Milk – 1/2 cup

Castor sugar (caster sugar) – 1 cup

Egg whites – 4

Method

Step 1: Melt the chocolate in the microwave. Heat butter in a non-stick pan, add refined flour and sauté lightly.

Step 2: Add milk, little by little and mix well. The souffle base is ready.

Step 3: Remove melted chocolate from the microwave. Turn off the heat and add melted chocolate to the soufflé base.

Step 4: Mix well. Transfer to a bowl and let cool. Add half the castor sugar and mix.

Step 5: Preheat the oven to 180° C. In another bowl, take egg whites and whip adding little of the remaining castor sugar from time to time.

Step 6: Beat the eggs until soft peaks form. Mix the chocolate with a little of the whipped egg whites.

Step 7: Add the remaining egg whites and mix well. Pour the mixture into greased souffle molds.

Step 8: Bake in the preheated oven for 12-14 minutes, until you see the souffle gently rising up and creating a nice crease between the ramekin and the top. Decorate with strawberries and drizzle with chocolate, then serve warm or chilled.