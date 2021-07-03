‘Eye of fire’ in the middle of the ocean goes viral: Watch it here

Mexico: A video of the massive fire that erupted in the Gulf of Mexico has gone viral on social media. The netizens termed the fire which resembled molten lava as ‘eye on fire’.

The fire erupted after a gas leak from an underwater pipeline that connects to a platform at the ‘Ku Maloob Zaap’ oil development. The national oil company of Mexico, Pemex informed that the fire has been extinguished. As per reports, it took five hours to extinguish the fire.

Also Read: 20 missing in landslides due to heavy rain: Video

Videos of the incident show fire raging in the middle of the ocean and boats spraying streams of water on it.