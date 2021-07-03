Gulf country announces new travel ban

Riyadh: Ministry of Interior in Saudi Arabia has banned the travel of its citizens to and from the UAE, Ethiopia and Vietnam without prior permission. Flights to and from these three countries and Afghanistan will be suspended from July 4.

As per the new order, all passengers arriving in the country from these countries will be required to undergo institutional quarantine. Citizens who intend to return before that date will be spared institutional quarantine.