IMD predicts thunderstorms, lightning in 4 states

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall in the national capital for the next two days. The national weather agency in its latest bulletin also predicted thunderstorms and lightning in the next 24 hours in 4 states including Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal. IMD also predicted widespread rainfall in Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during the next 5 days.

‘Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days,’ said IMD. The weather agency also updated that the advance of the southwest monsoon will be delayed due to the lack of favorable conditions., because of this subdued rainfall activity is very likely to continue to prevail over Northwest, Central and Western parts of Peninsular India during the next 5-6 days.