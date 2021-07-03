Irrfan Khan’s unreleased film ‘Dubai Return’ to land on YouTube

Dubai Return, Irrfan Khan’s 2005 film, is slated to be released after 15 years since it was completed. On Saturday, July 3, the film will be released digitally.

The late actor’s son, Babil Khan announced the long-awaited release of Dubai Return on his Instagram page on Friday evening. Sharing the poster, Babil captioned it: ‘Releasing tomorrow on YouTube!’

Dubai Return, directed by Aditya Basu Bhattacharya, features Irrfan Khan as a hitman. Razak Khan and Divya Dutta also appear in the film. The film made its global debut at the New York Indian Film Festival earlier this year. Starting Saturday, it will be available on the Bandra Film Festival’s YouTube account.

In 2005, the film was also shown at the International Film Festival of India, and it was scheduled for theatrical distribution but was cancelled for unknown reasons.

Irrfan Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, which was released before the pandemic hit, last year. Songs of the Scorpions, directed by Anup Singh, is one of his few unreleased films.