Netizens troll actress, call her ‘overacting ki dukan’

Being a celebrity has its own set of advantages and disadvantages. As the country fights the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, netizens are keeping an eye on celebrities to see if they are adhering to the rules.

Rashmika Mandanna and her favorite dog, Aura, just moved into a new apartment. She is currently filming Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra. She was recently spotted in the city, stepping out of her car without a mask. Soon after, the actress realized her error and began hiding her face with her hands. In the meantime, one of her pals gave her a mask. She departed after interacting with photographers with her mask on.

The video quickly went viral, with netizens mocking Rashmika for her reaction. Many others referred to her as ‘overacting’ and ‘overrated.’ One user wrote, ‘Overacting ka 50 rs cut karo iska,’ a popular dialogue from Akshay Kumar’s Hera Pheri. Another user wrote, ‘Overacting ki dukaan.’ ‘Overacting….he gave her a blue mask n she is wearing black one to mask ka bhi drama tha uff,’ commented another.

‘Yeah forgot to take her mask and cute banne ke chakkar me 6 baar face per haath laga liya , which is another COVID inappropriate thing to do,’ wrote another one.

On the work front, Rashmika is working on two Bollywood projects: Goodbye, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. In addition to these projects, she has the Telugu film Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun, scheduled for release.