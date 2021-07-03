‘This is a blessing bestowed upon BJP’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the landslide victory that BJP secured in the Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat elections. Prime Minister gave all credit to the UP CM and said that it was a ‘blessing’ bestowed upon the party. BJP has won 65 out of 75 Zila Panchayat chairman posts in the state.

‘The massive victory of BJP in the UP Zila Panchayat elections is a blessing bestowed upon the party for the establishment of a people-pro, development, law and order oriented atmosphere. The credit of it all goes to the Chief Minister of the state, Yogi Adityanath and the other party leaders for continuous, undying efforts. I congratulate the UP government and BJP party,’ Prime Minister tweeted.

‘For the massive victory of the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat elections, I would like to congratulate Yogi Adityanath and all the party workers. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi Ji and Yogi Adityanath Ji, the BJP will continue to fulfill the wishes of the farmers, or and the downtrodden, and continue walking up the path of development,’ said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.