80-year-old falls into well, survives without food for 3 days

Telangana: Narayana, 80, was travelling to Siddipet town in Telangana after attending an event in a neighbouring hamlet on June 29, when he became disoriented and fell into an abandoned farm well in Chinnagundapalli.

His screams for assistance was heard after two-days, when a farmer in a nearby field heard the screams and alerted the authorities for assistance. Narayana lived for over three days in the abandoned well without food and just drank water from a small section of the hole, police said.

Narayana was successfully rescued by police and fire department officers, with a couple of them climbing down the well to assist the others.

Narayana was sent to the Siddipet Government Hospital right away and doctors indicated his condition is currently stable, according to the police. The police had already opened an investigation into Narayana’s disappearance after receiving a complaint from his family. Narayana’s family expressed gratitude to the officers and firefighters who rescued him.