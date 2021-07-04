Check out this favorite yoga pose of celebrities

There are many fitness enthusiasts, especially B-Town celebrities, who are hooked on yoga and often share snippets from their practice. There is perhaps one pose they enjoy performing more than any other, and it is the Lotus Pose, also called Padmasana.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who swears by yoga, described how mindfulness brings contentment while doing a variation of the lotus pose called Ardha Padmasana or half lotus pose.

Juhi Chawla also shared a picture of herself acing the pose and said, ‘I believe in truth and simplicity. I believe in my country, my India’.

What makes this so-called meditation pose unique?

Practitioners of yoga believe the pose is essential for meditation since it calms the mind and opens hips with regular practice. ‘It also directs the flow or energy through the spine, which is called prana,’ asserted yoga trainer Shikha Sharma.

Preity Zinta and Neelam Kothari Soni also posted pictures of themselves in a variation of the lotus pose by keeping their legs in the easy pose or Sukhasana.

Steps for doing it:

– You can practice the classic yoga pose by first sitting on the floor with your legs extended, spine straight, and arms at your sides.

– Cross your legs in such a way that your left leg is over your right thigh or vice versa, depending on what is convenient for you.

– Place your hands on your knees with your palms facing up.

– Draw your hands into Gyan Mudra by creating a circle with each index finger and thumb, keeping the rest of the fingers extended.

– Bring your attention to the space between your eyebrows.

– Hold for up to a minute, or throughout your meditation or pranayama practice.

– Repeat the pose.

Here’s why it’s beneficial:

It is said that this pose helps to stretch the knees and ankles, while keeping the spine straight, which aids in maintaining good posture. Along with that, it also relieves menstrual discomfort and sciatica, as well as keeps ligaments and joints flexible.

Is it suitable for everyone?

‘Lotus pose is the king of meditation poses. It takes time to achieve it and sit in it for more than a minute. But everyone can do it gradually,’ said Shikha.