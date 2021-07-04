Covid-19 Update: UAE becomes the world’s ‘most vaccinated nation’

Dubai: UAE has become the world’s ‘most vaccinated’ nation. The country has overtaken Seychelles to achieve this. This was confirmed by Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker.

Till now, a total of 15.5 million vaccine doses were administered in UAE. The vaccine distribution rate in UAE is 156.76 doses per 100 people and this is enough to cover 72.1% of its mostly expatriate population of 10 million based on a two-dose regimen. Seychelles have administered vaccines to cover 71.7% of its population of just under 100,000.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) in UAE had approved the Moderna vaccine for emergency use on Sunday. Moderna is the fifth vaccine to have been approved by the UAE authorities. Earlier, the health authority in the country had approved vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and Sinopharm. The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE aims to vaccinate all eligible adults by the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, UAE has reported a total of 637,877 infections, including 1,831 fatalities and 616,197 recoveries till July 3.