Kashmir Police notify ‘The Wire’ about spreading fake news and rumours

The Wire’s platform has been served with a show-cause notice from Zonal Police in Kashmir for publishing fake news. IPS Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, signed the notice detailing two specific instances where the portal was accused of peddling false news. On the 28th of June, a report was published with the headline ‘They have destroyed my family,’ in which the claim was made, ‘In recent times, many officers have resigned from their positions after being threatened by militants, while others have joined the militants’.

The Kashmir Police describe it as a rumour that has ’caused fear and alarm among the masses’. ‘Under the circumstances where security forces in the region are working day and night to combat and eradicate the threat of terrorism, such false narratives and statements, based on presumptions and assumptions, are prejudicial to the interests of the nation’s security,’ it reads. A report from the 7th of June, with the headline ‘Genuine encounter or custodial killing’, is also said to have misrepresented the facts. The Kashmir Police accuses The Wire of misrepresenting facts and insists that all legal procedures are followed in arresting the accused.

The Executive Magistrate was present at the scene and witnessed the efforts made by the Police to help bring the victim’s mother on site and convince the armed suspect to surrender. ‘The remand proceedings have been duly followed by a detailed report to the competent Hon’ble Court,’ the show-cause notice stated. As stated by the Kashmir Police, the leftist portal engages in ‘misrepresentation of facts, sensationalism and concocted mixing of facts with opinions of unknown experts’. A media trial was also accused of being conducted by the portal.

In the notice, The Wire is asked to explain why necessary action under law or a formal complaint to the Press Council of India (PCI) should not be taken. The portal will have one week to submit its response. The Wire is known for peddling fake news against India. The two reports are only recent attempts by the portal to malign the security forces of the country.