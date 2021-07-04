Breaking News: Jammu sees flying object days after IAF drone attack

A flying object was seen near Birpur in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, at around 8.35 p.m. on Saturday. A search operation was conducted, but nothing was located. The attack on the Jammu airport base of the Indian Air Force (IAF) last week also comes in the wake of the drone strike. There have been several drone sightings in Jammu over the following couple of days. Nevertheless, the Samba Police has denied that the object seen on Saturday was a drone.

Drones hover over Jammu

Several drones have been spotted in Jammu, the site of two explosions that shook the IAF station within five minutes on June 27. Around 4:25 am on Friday, another attack occurred near the International Border in Jammu’s Arnia sector. During the night between June 27 and 28, two drones were found hovering above the Kaluchak military station, a day after the attack on the IAF. The Jammu area, especially Army stations, is placed on high alert.

On June 29, drones were spotted at three different locations in Jammu — Kunjwani, Sunjwan and Kaluchak — around 2.30 a.m. Another drone was spotted the following day. Miran Sahib, Kaluchak and Kunjwani of Jammu were the target areas of the attack. As a result of the drone threat, security agencies in Jammu have installed an anti-drone system at the Air Force station.