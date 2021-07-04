Petrol, diesel prices hiked again

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol and diesel prices were increased again on Sunday after a day’s gap. Petrol price was hiked by 35 paise per litre and diesel price was increased by 18 paise per litre. Fuel rates were hiked 34 times since May 4 and the price of petrol surged by Rs.9.11 per litre and diesel by Rs.8.63 per litre since May 4.

In Thiruvananthapuram petrol is priced at Rs.101.43 per litre and diesel is at Rs.96.03 per litre. In Ernakulum the prices reached at Rs.99.71 and Rs.94.26 per litre.

Petrol price has already crossed Rs.100 per litre in many states, which includes Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Ladakh. Price of diesel have crossed 100 rupees in Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh districts in Rajasthan and in a couple of places in Odisha.