Srinagar bans drones and unmanned vehicles after drone attack

Srinagar: Drones and similar unmanned aerial vehicles have been restricted in Srinagar district after the attack on the Jammu air force station, believed to have been conducted by drones operated from Pakistan. Mohammad Ajaz, Srinagar’s district magistrate, issued an order on Saturday banning drones, like unmanned aerial vehicles, from being stored, sold, owned, used, or transported in that district.

‘According to the order, persons already possessing drone cameras or similar types of unmanned aerial vehicles should ground them at their local police station under proper receipts’, Ajaz said. Furthermore, the report says that ‘government agencies using drones to map, survey and monitor activities in agriculture, the environment, conservation, and disaster mitigation will need to notify the police before undertaking any activity of this nature in the public interest. Punitive action will be taken if this order is violated’, he said.

Earlier this week, the border districts of Rajouri and Kathua issued similar directives banning the operation of drones and low-flying objects in their areas. Within minutes of each other, two explosions erupted from the IAF station in Jammu on Sunday, causing two injuries as well as severe damage to a building. Jammu’s security forces thwarted a similar attack within 24 hours of opening fire on unidentified drones hovering over Kaluchak military base. The region has reported several such sightings over military bases.

Based on initial investigations, the drone strike at a Jammu air force station on Sunday was carried out by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). According to experts, this is the first time drones have been used against a major defense installation in the country. On Thursday, Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane stated that drones were easy to get and could be built at home like a ‘DIY project’.