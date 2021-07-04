Two doses of vaccine gives 98% protection from death due to Covid: New study

New Delhi: A new study has revealed that the full dose of vaccines will give 98% protection from death due to Covid-19. The study conducted among police personnel in Punjab by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh in collaboration with the Punjab government also revealed that one dose of the vaccine will provide 92% protection.

As per the data released by the team, 42,720 police personnel received both doses of the vaccine and 2 among them died, which means a death rate of 0.05 per thousand. 9 policemen out of 35,856, who had taken a single shot of the vaccine, died, which takes the rate to 0.25 per thousand. 5 out of the 4,868 police personnel who were not vaccinated died of COVID-19, which translates to a rate of 3.08 per thousand.

When we interpret these numbers, we find that one dose offers 92 percent protection from death while both doses offer protection of 98 percent. CMC Vellore’s study on healthcare workers too revealed similar efficacy. It is now scientifically established that vaccines are effective in protecting against death. There can be minor illnesses after vaccination, but vaccines eliminate the possibility of serious illness and death. This instills faith in our vaccine. We always talk about other vaccines but these studies reveal that our vaccines in real life are effective against COVID death,’ said NITI Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul.