UAE approves emergency use of Moderna vaccine

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) in UAE has approved the Moderna vaccine for emergency use. The Ministry took this decision after the completion of clinical trials and the trials had proved that the vaccine is safe and effective.

This is the fifth vaccine to have been approved by the UAE authorities. Earlier, the health authority in the country had approved vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and Sinopharm.

The Moderna vaccine, code named mRNA-1273, uses mRNA technology to build antibodies against Covid-19. It has received emergency approval from health agencies in Canada, Israel, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Singapore, Qatar, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Brunei, Paraguay, Japan, South Korea, Botswana and an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO).