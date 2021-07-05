Better late than never- most delayed monsoon in 15 years to arrive by July 10

New Delhi: On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted that the southwest monsoon will most likely advance over the remainder of west Uttar Pradesh, parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, as well as Delhi, around July 10. ‘Accordingly, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and Delhi around July 10,’ said IMD.

It is very likely that rainfall in the northwest and central parts of India will increase from July 10.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional forecasting center, says this will be the most delayed arrival of monsoon in Delhi in 15 years. According to Srivastava, the monsoon had once reached the national capital on July 7 in 2012 and once on July 9 in 2006.

The monsoon arrived two days late in Kerala and swept across eastern, central, and adjoining northwest India seven to ten days earlier than usual. As conditions became unfavorable for its further advancement, the monsoon began to weaken to enter a ‘break’ phase. The monsoon is yet to arrive in Delhi, Haryana, and parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and west Rajasthan this year.

IMD also reported low-pressure areas forming in the southern Bay of Bengal and western India. ‘A low-pressure area is likely to form over West Central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts around July 11,’ the weather bureau tweeted.

‘The moist easterly winds in the lower level from the Bay of Bengal are likely to establish gradually over parts of eastern India from July 8 onwards. It is likely to spread into northwest India covering Punjab and north Haryana by July 10,’ IMD added.

According to IMD, the northern limit of the southwest monsoon passes through Meerut, Aligarh, Ambala and Amritsar.