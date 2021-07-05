Egypt inaugurates Mediterranean naval base

Egypt: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi opened a key naval base on the Mediterranean Sea on Saturday to ‘secure shipping lines.’

‘It is the latest Egyptian military base on the Mediterranean, and will be focused on securing the country’s northern and western front’, Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Mohamed al-Menfi, Chairman of Libya’s Presidential Council, both attended the ceremony.

The base is located about 255 kilometres (160 miles) west of Alexandria, near the Libyan border, where Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have both played important military roles.