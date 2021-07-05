Ex-President Pranab Mukherjee’s son joins TMC

Kolkata: Abhijit Mukherjee, son of Former President Pranab Mukherjee and ex-Congress MP from Jangipur, formally joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress party in Kolkata on Monday.

Over the past few weeks, the former Congress MP has been talking with the TMC leadership. Abhijit Mukherjee had also met Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata last month.

Meetings with senior TMC leaders had sparked speculation that he would soon join the Mamata Banerjee-led ruling party.

During the fake vaccination row in Kolkata, Abhijit Mukherjee expressed support for Mamata Banerjee on Twitter. In a tweet, he wrote, ‘If Didi Mamata Banerjee is to be blamed personally for a fake vaccination camp by an impersonating IAS Officer Debanjan Deb, then surely ModiJi is to blamed for all the scams by Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi etc. So no point blaming the Govt of WB for an individual act’.

The open support he has given the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government has further widened the divisions within the West Bengal Congress and deepened his differences with senior party leaders.

Sharmishtha Mukherjee, Abhijit’s sister, is still a leader in the Congress party. She lives in Delhi.