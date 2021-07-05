Here are the world’s 5 smallest airports you can land in

The sheer size and amenities of airports are well-known. Despite the fact that not all airports have fancy architecture, flights take off and land with ease. We also have airports that are so small that they appear to be nothing more than landing strips. Here’s a look at some of the world’s tiniest airports, along with some background information.

Juancho Yrausquin International Airport

The Juancho Yrausquin Airport, on the Caribbean island of Saba, is home to the world’s shortest commercial runway. The runway is only a quarter of a mile long, slightly longer than the average aircraft carrier, which is why jet aircrafts are not permitted to use it. Windair is the only airline that serves the airport, with two daily flights to nearby Saint Martin and Saint Eustatius, both of which are less than 15 minutes away by plane.

Barra Airport

The world’s only beach runway that handles scheduled airline services is on Barra’s Traigh Mhor beach. From Monday to Friday, the airport is open for a few hours each day. Flight arrival and departure times vary because of the inconsistency of the weather in the area. Barra Airport also provides all basic amenities, such as car rental, parking, and other services, despite its remote location.

Morgantown Municipal Airport

The airport is primarily used for general aviation, and it is served by only one commercial airline, United Airlines, which connects the town to Clarksburg and Washington Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C. The airport’s runway is only 0.5 miles long, so you can easily watch planes take off and land from the restaurant. The airport offers free Wi-Fi in addition to a cafe and a parking lot.

Tenzing-Hillary Airport

Nepal Lukla is a charming village in Nepal that is frequently chosen by tourists as the starting point for treks to Mt. Everest. This airport is also named after Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay, the two exemplary people to successfully climb Mt. Everest for the first time. The airport is on this list because of its remote location and short runway, which makes landing and taking off difficult for pilots.